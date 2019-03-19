Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to drugged driving

Brandon Wenthold Brandon Wenthold

Police say he was found with meth and heroin.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 2:15 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of driving while drugged is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 36 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 5th degree drug possession, two counts of DWI, and obstructing the legal process. He was arrested on December 11, 2018, after police said he was seen turning into the wrong lane of traffic.

After he was stopped, officers say Wenthold was found with around nine grams of methamphetamine and 1.86 grams of heroin.

No trial date has been set.

