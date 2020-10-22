Rochester man pleads not guilty to dealing cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused drug dealer pleads not guilty in Olmsted County District Court.

Pitia Lado Wani, 23 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession.

Rochester police they were called on July 30 about people smoking in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW. Officers say they arrived at the scene and noticed a strong smell of marijuana. That led to a search of a vehicle and police say they found two bags of cocaine and 13 pills.

No trial date has been set in this case.