Rochester man pleads not guilty to confrontation that led to police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to charges in two car chases.

Derrick Rayshon Mays, 28 of Rochester, is charged with stalking, two counts of violating an order for protection, threats of violence, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Rochester police say Mays drove up on a vehicle on the morning of July 20, tried to block them in and then got out of his vehicle and attempted to break the passenger window in the other vehicle with his belt buckle. Police say a woman in the other vehicle had a protection order against Mays.

Investigators say the victims drove off and Mays chased after them, crashing into them and following them into a parking lot near the old Kmart. The victims called 911 and police say they arrived to see Mays trying to break the window again.

That led to a police chase of Mays which was eventually called off due to excessive speeds. Mays’ vehicle was later found and he was arrested.

No trial date has been set in this case.