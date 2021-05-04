Rochester man pleads not guilty to car burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to steal a woman’s car is pleading not guilty.

David Ray Collier, 32 of Rochester, was arrested on March 12 after Rochester police were called to the 1100 block of 4th Avenue NW. A woman told officers her car was warming up in her garage when she caught Collier trying to open the car door.

Court documents state Collier claimed he was looking for a cigarette before he left.

Collier pleaded not guilty Tuesday to third-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and obstructing the legal process. No trial date has been set.