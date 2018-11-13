Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to burglary and rape

Arrested in Waverly, Iowa, and sent back to Minnesota.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea to rape and burglary is entered by a Rochester man.

Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30, was arrested in mid-June in Waverly, Iowa, after authorities say he assaulted a woman two weeks earlier in Stewartville. Coleman reportedly told authorities he gave the woman high-dosage Xanax pills in exchange for sex.

A date for Coleman’s trial on charges of 1st degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct has not been set.

