Rochester man pleads not guilty to burglary and rape

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea to rape and burglary is entered by a Rochester man.
Merwin Andrew Coleman, 30, was arrested in mid-June in Waverly, Iowa, after authorities say he assaulted a woman two weeks earlier in Stewartville. Coleman reportedly told authorities he gave the woman high-dosage Xanax pills in exchange for sex.
A date for Coleman’s trial on charges of 1st degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct has not been set.
