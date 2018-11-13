Rochester man pleads not guilty to burglary and fleeing from police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after reportedly asking police to shoot him is pleading not guilty.

Gregory Scott Lovelace, 44 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, violating a no-contact order, two counts of fleeing peace officers, and 3rd and 4th degree DWI.

Lovelace was caught by a K9 dog on October 6 after a car and foot chase that ended at Foster Arends Park. Rochester police say he had broken through the front door and tried to contact a female in the 400 block of 16th Street SW.

Officers say Lovelace reached into his jacket as if he were going for a weapon and that’s when they drew their guns and a K9 named Wreckers subdued Lovelace. Police did not find a weapon on him.

His trial is scheduled to begin May 6, 2019.