ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of climbing in a woman’s window is pleading not guilty.

Trenton Luke Rudlong, 21 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment.

Rochester police say Rudlong went through a window at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of 41st Street NW and stole some keys. A 22-year-old woman reported the break-in to police and locked herself inside a room in the apartment. This happened on April 25.

No trial date has been set.