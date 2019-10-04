Rochester man pleads not guilty to beating teen girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of beating a teenage girl after she called him a "snitch" is pleading not guilty.

Kenneth Maclin, 22 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree assault and 5th degree assault for the incident on June 17 in the 2100 block of 48th Street NW.

According to Rochester police, the victim says she accused Maclin of being a police informant, then was approached by Maclin and his girlfriend the next day. The victim told officers that while the girlfriend walked away, Maclin punched the victim multiple times. Police say the teen needed stitches and may have broken her nose.

Maclin's trial is scheduled to start on January 21, 2020.