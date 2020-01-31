Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to bar assault

James Halverson
James Halverson

Victim left with gaping cut on the cheek.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of smashing someone in the head with a drinking glass is pleading not guilty.

James Lee Halverson, 37 of Rochester, was arrested in May 2019 after an altercation at Dooley’s Pub. Rochester police say security video shows a physical confrontation between Halverson and his victim which was broken up by bar staff. Police say as the victim walked back to the bar, Halverson picked up his glass and smashed it into the victim’s face and right hand.

Police say the victim needed surgery to fix the deep gash in his left cheek.

Halverson pleaded not guilty Friday to counts of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault. His trial is set to begin on June 8.

