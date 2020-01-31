ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of smashing someone in the head with a drinking glass is pleading not guilty.
James Lee Halverson, 37 of Rochester, was arrested in May 2019 after an altercation at Dooley’s Pub. Rochester police say security video shows a physical confrontation between Halverson and his victim which was broken up by bar staff. Police say as the victim walked back to the bar, Halverson picked up his glass and smashed it into the victim’s face and right hand.
Police say the victim needed surgery to fix the deep gash in his left cheek.
Halverson pleaded not guilty Friday to counts of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault. His trial is set to begin on June 8.
Related Content
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to bar assault
- Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Austin woman pleads guilty to bar assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Rochester man sentenced for Eyota bar assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to burglary and assault
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to drug and assault crimes
- Rochester man pleads guilty to assault and robbery
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to Oronoco sexual assault
Scroll for more content...