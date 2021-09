ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over an alleged attempted stabbing at a Rochester trailer park.

Ruben Javier Barraza Diaz, 49 of Rochester, was arrested on July 12 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats.

Police say Barraza Diaz pulled a knife and tried to stab someone multiple times at Parkside Trailer Park. Investigators say the victim used a brick to defend himself and Barraza Diaz left.

No trial date has been set.