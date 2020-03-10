Clear

Rochester man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for hammer attack

Victim left covered in blood on the floor.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to attempted murder for a bloody hammer attack.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 65 of Rochester, was arrested on May 8, 2019, after police said he hit a woman with a hammer and left her lying on the floor, covered in blood.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of 54th Avenue NW when a woman and child heard what sounded like an assault in a bedroom. Police say the woman kicked in the door handle and said she could see Kinyanjui holding a hammer and hitting his victim. Officers said they had to use tasers on Kinyanjui before he could be arrested.

Kinyanjui pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 1st degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault. No trial date has been set.

