Rochester man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to an October 2019 shooting.

Aries Nyee Candler, 23, is charged with 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say Candler pulled up alongside a male and female in the 1200 block of Turnbery Drive on October 29, 2019, and started shooting. Investigators say Candler continued shooting at the male victim as he ran away, firing six shots in all and hitting one area home several times.

According to court documents, investigators say the shooting could have been revenge for a sexual assault allegedly committed a few days before the shooting. Candler was arrested in December 2019.

No trial date has been set. Candler remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $750,000 bond.