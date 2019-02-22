Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting his father

Police say father was beaten with his own walker.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with assaulting his father is pleading not guilty.

Cameron Duane Baier, 23 of Rochester, was charged on December 1, 2018, with domestic assault, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Police say Baier’s father confronted his son about a missing cellphone, then followed him outside. That’s when police say Baier pushed his father, who uses a walker, to the ground four times and hit him with the walker. When officers arrested Baier, they say he had two handguns and 119 grams of marijuana.

No trial date has been set.

