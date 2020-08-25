Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to apartment burglary and assault

Abdirahman Sufi
Abdirahman Sufi

No trial scheduled due to pandemic.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of forcing his way into an apartment and attacking the person inside is pleading nog guilty.

Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 27 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree burglary and 5th degree assault. Rochester police say he pushed his way into an apartment in the 1900 block of 17th Street SE on May 15 and punched his victim multiple times in the head and neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

No trial date has been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

