Rochester man pleads not guilty to Thanksgiving DWI

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a Thanksgiving Day DWI is pleading not guilty.

Joseph Lee Howard, 31 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree DWI and an open bottle violation.

He was arrested around 4:30 pm on November 28, 2019, after a Rochester police officer said Howard was speeding south on Broadway Avenue near 7th Street North, going around 15 miles over the limit. Police say Howard had the smell of alcohol on his breath and a blood test found more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

No trial has been scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.