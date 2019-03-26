Rochester man pleads not guilty to Oronoco sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a sexual assault in Oronoco is pleading not guilty.

Sharif Abbas Elkarib, 28 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree, 2nd degree, and two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a woman says Elkarib sexually assaulted her in her mobile home on April 20, 2018.

Court documents state that Elkarib admitted to investigators that he met the woman that day but denied having any physical contact with her and provided them with a DNA sample. Law enforcement says Elkarib’s DNA was then matched to samples taken from the victim during a sexual assault exam.

His trial is set to begin on September 16.