Rochester man pleads not guilty to Mower County drug crime

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man found passed out in a pickup truck pleads not guilty to serious drug charges.

Shaun Michael Sloan, 36 of Rochester, entered not guilty pleas Thursday in Mower County District Court to 1st degree sale of drugs, 2nd degree possession of drugs and 4th degree DWI. He was arrested on January 3 after a sheriff’s deputy says he saw Sloan sleeping in a truck at 3 am on 1st Street NE in Racine.

The deputy says he shined his flashlight inside the truck and saw a black pencil case, a can of butane, and a zip-top bag which seemed to hold methamphetamine. The deputy says after he woke Sloan up and had him get out of the pickup, Sloan said he’d been parked there since 6 pm.

According to court documents, Sloan then failed three field sobriety test and was placed in the deputy’s squad car. The deputy says a search of Sloan’s truck found 45.97 grams of meth, much of which had been packaged for sale, and a meth pipe.

No trial date has been set in this case.