Rochester man pleads not guilty to Mower County cocaine charge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty after a traffic complaint turned into a serious drug charge.

Leonard Demetrius Moss, 34, is accused of 2nd degree possession of cocaine. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Moss was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 12:30 am on April 10. Another driver had complained about nearly being sideswiped by Moss’ vehicle and said it was crossing over the center line and fog line of the highway.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said the driver failed three out of five field sobriety tests and then consented to a search of his vehicle. Authorities say that’s when about 30 grams of cocaine were found in Moss’ backpack. Court documents state Moss claimed the drugs might have belonged to another passenger.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 12.