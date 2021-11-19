Rochester man pleads not guilty to Dover pub beatings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of two savage beatings in Dover is pleading not guilty.

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in June and charged with two counts of third-degree assault and obstructing the legal process.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an argument at a pub escalated into Martin attacking two other men. Investigators say both victims were punched in the face and head numerous times, leaving them both with skull fractures, and Martin also put one of the victims in a chokehold and bit his ear.

Deputies say as they tried to arrest Martin after he crashed a car driving back to Rochester, he resisted and multiple deputies were need to subdue him.

Martin is set to stand trial beginning January 3, 2022.