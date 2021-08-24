Rochester man pleads not guilty to 60 child porn charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is pleading not guilty to 60 charges of child pornography.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26 of Rochester, was first arrested in January on 10 counts of possession of child porn. Additional charges involving the possession, distribution, or creation of child pornography were then filed in March, May, and June.

Rochester police say they received multiple tips about child porn uploaded to an internet address belonging to Pichurin.

No trial date has been set. All of the charges against Pichurin are felonies.