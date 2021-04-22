Rochester man pleads not guilty in murders of pregnant woman and 2-year-old child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her two-year-old daughter is pleading not guilty.

Renard Lydell Carter, 30 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder of an unborn child. He was arrested in September 2020 after Rochester police said Carter killed the pregnant Keona Foote, 23, and her daughter Miyona Miller. Their bodies were found at Olympik Village Apartments.

Authorities say Carter fled to South Carolina after the slayings and was arrested there after threatening to kill police officers while streaming events live on Facebook.

Carter entered not guilty pleas Thursday in Olmsted County District Court. No trial date has been set.