Rochester man pleads not guilty in meth traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A traffic stop drug arrest in Rochester is going to trial.

Brian Murdock, 26 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree sale and 3rd degree possession of drugs. He was arrested on August 2 after he was pulled over in the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE for non-working license plate lights.

The arresting officer says he knew Murdock had a revoked license and could smell marijuana coming from the car. Court documents state a search found 15.56 grams of methamphetamine in the car’s center console.