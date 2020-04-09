Rochester man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first plea has been entered in an Olmsted County killing.

Muhidin Omar Abukar, 31 of Rochester, is pleading not guilty to one count of 2nd degree murder. He and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23 of Rochester, are accused of fatally shooting Garad Roble.



Ayub Iman Ayub Iman

Garad Roble Garad Roble

Roble’s body was found March 5, 2019, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Roble and Abukar were seen together on March 4 and evidence from cell phones put Iman and Abukar at the location of the shooting.

No trial has been scheduled for Abukar due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Iman is also charged with 2nd degree murder but has not entered a plea. Both remain in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Abukar on $10 million bond and Iman on $1 million bond.

This is the second murder charge against Abukar just over a decade. He and Abdulkadir Ali Mohamud, 35 of Rush City, both pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in the death of Ryan Alan Nissalke, who was shot to death in Rochester in July 2009. Abukar was sentenced to 14 years for that killing and Mohamud received a 17 year sentence.