Rochester man pleads not guilty in cross-border chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to charges in Iowa and Minnesota over a cross-border chase.

Ahmed Shafi Aden, 25, is charged with misdemeanor eluding in Mitchell County, Iowa, and three counts of 4th degree assault in Mower County, Minnesota.

Aden is accused of driving away from a traffic stop on Highway 218 north of St. Ansgar on March 1. The chase went into Minnesota, where the State Patrol says it eventually stopped Aden after he ran over stop sticks and wound up with three flat tires.

Aden was then accused of spitting blood at detention deputies while he was being held in the Mower County Jail on March 3.

He is scheduled to stand trial in Mitchell County on September 23. No trial date has been set in Mower County.