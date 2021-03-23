Rochester man pleads not guilty in collision that killed teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a two-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old.

Sterling Royce Haukom, 34 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal vehicular homicide and DWI.

Rochester police say Haukom was driving north on 8th Avenue SE on February 23 when he collided with the vehicle driven by Erika Cruz, 18 of Rochester. The crash sent both vehicles across the intersection with 12th Street SE and into a fence at Lincoln School.

Cruz died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators say Haukom was going faster than the speed limit and was responsible for the collision.

No trial date has been set.