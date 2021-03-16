Rochester man pleads not guilty in attack on woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea to five felony charges in entered for an alleged attack on a woman in Rochester.

Abdirahman Yasin Mohamed, 24 of Rochester, is accused of stalking, robbery, domestic assault, violating a no contact order, and 5th degree drug possession.

Police say he attacked a woman in the 1000 block of 21st Street SE on December 31. The victim told officers Mohamed walked over, pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, and started kicking her in the face. Court documents state the victim and Mohamed were involved in a dispute over money.

Mohamed was arrested after a high-risk traffic stop on December 31. No trial date has been set.