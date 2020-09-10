Clear

Rochester man pleads not guilty in 100 mph Freeborn County pursuit

Torrance Elion
Torrance Elion

Arrested on August 28.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 7:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of leading deputies on a 100 mile per hour chase is pleading not guilty.

Torrance Deshante Elion, 49, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. He was arrested on August 28 after the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says he was seen speeding on Highway 13. Elion allegedly led authorities on a chase that reached 108 mph and briefly saw him driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 13.

Deputies say the pursuit continued after Elion ran over a stop sticks which deflated three of his tires and eventually ended in the Skyline Mall parking lot.

No trial date has been set in this case.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81868

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24433895
Ramsey9749303
Dakota6568117
Anoka5118125
Stearns347423
Washington329655
Scott220532
Olmsted213425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14545
Wright13896
Rice12348
Mower12153
Carver12046
St. Louis106124
Clay102740
Sherburne98113
Kandiyohi8681
Winona62517
Lyon5883
Steele4762
Nicollet46115
Todd4602
Watonwan4514
Benton4383
Freeborn4261
Le Sueur4133
McLeod3961
Chisago3731
Crow Wing36116
Waseca3464
Beltrami3383
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2789
Martin2529
Polk2264
Itasca22213
Becker2142
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2050
Pipestone1989
Douglas1911
Unassigned18352
Pine1710
Dodge1650
Chippewa1631
Sibley1573
Morrison1511
Murray1492
Brown1392
Wabasha1380
Meeker1312
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1190
Yellow Medicine1181
Rock1170
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Lincoln750
Kanabec746
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin641
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone430
Mahnomen371
Red Lake340
Lac qui Parle250
Traverse250
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson110
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71361

Reported Deaths: 1196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14219248
Johnson467226
Woodbury437858
Black Hawk407781
Linn333098
Story299216
Dallas250838
Scott240924
Dubuque226337
Buena Vista186312
Pottawattamie173435
Marshall172532
Wapello114956
Webster108713
Muscatine101552
Sioux10133
Clinton94915
Cerro Gordo90921
Crawford8773
Warren8696
Plymouth86820
Tama65730
Des Moines6526
Jasper65131
Marion6103
Lee5286
Wright5281
Carroll5005
Henry4484
Dickinson4446
Louisa40114
Bremer4007
Boone3905
Washington37711
Franklin31417
Hamilton2972
Mahaska27218
Delaware2673
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2495
Clarke2483
Clay2463
Floyd2453
Jackson2452
Butler2332
Emmet2329
Shelby2291
Benton2281
Poweshiek2078
Allamakee2035
Clayton2013
Buchanan1991
Jones1993
Cedar1871
Guthrie1835
Winnebago18010
Madison1742
Lyon1723
Fayette1641
Hancock1642
Howard1603
Humboldt1582
Harrison1572
Chickasaw1550
Cherokee1502
Grundy1482
Mitchell1460
Iowa1421
Kossuth1410
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1391
Palo Alto1290
Sac1290
Page1260
Monroe1248
Jefferson1231
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Lucas1126
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1033
Davis1014
Osceola1010
Union963
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Wayne692
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida550
Adair531
Decatur510
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned20
