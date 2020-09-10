Rochester man pleads not guilty in 100 mph Freeborn County pursuit

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of leading deputies on a 100 mile per hour chase is pleading not guilty.

Torrance Deshante Elion, 49, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. He was arrested on August 28 after the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says he was seen speeding on Highway 13. Elion allegedly led authorities on a chase that reached 108 mph and briefly saw him driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 13.

Deputies say the pursuit continued after Elion ran over a stop sticks which deflated three of his tires and eventually ended in the Skyline Mall parking lot.

No trial date has been set in this case.