Rochester man pleads not guilty for 200+ pounds of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after 227 pounds of marijuana was found, a Rochester man has finally entered a plea.

Jeffrey James Lawstuen, 46, is charged with first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, importing a controlled substance across state borders, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say Lawstuen was arrested on October 18, 2018, after an investigation into someone transporting narcotics from California to Rochester. Officers said Lawstuen was found with a loaded handgun and a search led to the seizure of 227 pounds of marijuana.

After multiple delays, Lawstuen entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. No trial date has been selected.