Rochester man pleads not guilty after discovery of marijuana and heroin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused Olmsted County drug dealer is pleading not guilty.

Sean Alexander, 42 of Rochester, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree sale of drugs and third and fifth-degree drug possession.

Investigators say they got a tip in August 2020 of someone selling large amounts of heroin and that eventually led to Alexander’s arrest after a traffic stop in Interstate 90. The stop led to the search of a Rochester address where authorities say 378.5 grams of marijuana, 39 grams of heroin, digital scales, marijuana wax, and paraphernalia were located.

No trial date has been set for Alexander.