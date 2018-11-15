Clear

Rochester man pleads guilty to two drug charges

Richard Betts

Arrested in December 2017 and April 2018.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with drugs twice is entering two guilty pleas.

Richard Alan Betts, 52 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2017 for selling 29.3 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. He was arrested again in April 2018 when law enforcement says he was caught with 11 grams of meth, marijuana wax, five oxycodone pills, packaging materials, and scales.

Betts has now pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and 3rd degree possession of drugs.

His sentencing is set for December 17.

