ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man reportedly found in bed with a 14-year-old is pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Robert William Vidales, 22 of Rochester, was arrested in October 2018 after a teenager’s mother told Rochester police she found Vidales in their home wearing only underwear and socks. Officers say they arrested Vidales down the street from the home.

He pleaded not guilty in January 2019 but has now changed that plea to guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26.