Rochester man pleads guilty to sexual assaulting an intoxicated woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentencing date is set for a man pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.

Monte Lee Mancini, 55 of Rochester, was arrested in January and charged with two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond, where he still remains.

Mancini pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and authorities say he admitted to having sexual contact with a woman while knowing she was too intoxicated to stop him.

He is due to be sentenced on July 2.