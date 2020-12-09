Rochester man pleads guilty to running over someone on a moped

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately hitting someone on a moped with his car is taking a plea deal.

Daniel Kevin Lara, 29 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm.

Rochester police say on the morning of July 26 Lara was driving on 12th Avenue SE when he swerved toward a male victim on a moped who had stopped. Investigators say video of the incident shows the victim flipping up onto the car’s hood and then onto the roof as Lara drove over the moped, across the sidewalk, and through the lawns of two homes. Police say that’s when the victim was thrown off the car’s roof and onto the ground.

Lara allegedly did not slow down while any of that happened. Court documents state the victim suffered a concussion and had to be placed in a neck collar for significant pain. Police say it all happened after an argument where the male victim got on the moped and drove away.

Lara is now set to be sentenced on February 8, 2021.