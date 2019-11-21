Clear

Rochester man pleads guilty to robbing a teen girl

Kareem Hollins

Sentencing set for almost a year after the crime.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing from a teenage girl is pleading guilty.

Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 20 of Rochester, was arrested in January and charged with one count of felony theft. Rochester police say Hollins gave a 16-year-old female a ride home and when they arrived, Hollins asked the girl for gas money. Police say when the victim pulled out around $300, Hollins grabbed the money from her and pushed her out of the car.

He allegedly told the girl she would not “see the light of day” if she told police.

Hollins entered a guilty plea Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court. His sentencing is set for January 6, 2020.

