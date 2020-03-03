Rochester man pleads guilty to parking lot threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot someone is taking a plea deal.

Joseph Vincent Hollins, 39 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of threats of violence. He had been accused of 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for a September 3, 2018, incident in the parking lot of the North Star Bar.



Authorities say Hollins got into an argument, hit someone in the head with a gun, and threatened to shoot someone.

His sentencing is set for May 11.