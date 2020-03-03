Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man pleads guilty to parking lot threat

Takes plea deal for 2018 incident.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot someone is taking a plea deal.

Joseph Vincent Hollins, 39 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of threats of violence. He had been accused of 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for a September 3, 2018, incident in the parking lot of the North Star Bar.


Joseph Hollins

Authorities say Hollins got into an argument, hit someone in the head with a gun, and threatened to shoot someone.

His sentencing is set for May 11.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

Image

Coronavirus: North Iowans Share What They've Witnessed Abroad

Image

bri super tuesday

Image

Let's Talk About Voter Privacy

Image

Students Showcase Art

Image

Self Driving Bus

Image

Absentee Votes

Image

Live Fire Drill

Image

DFL Chair Interview

Image

Rewarding students who are proficient in at least 2 languages

Community Events