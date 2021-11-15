Rochester man pleads guilty to murder of Wisconsin woman

ALMA, Wisconsin – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of a woman in Wisconsin.

Randall Q. Merrick, 48, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree reckless homicide. He was accused of the murder of Beth Johnson, who was last seen on Christmas Day 2016.

Investigators say Merrick was living with Johnson at her home in Nelson, WI, when she disappeared. Authorities say a month after Johnson vanished, her got son got a receipt from her debit card for the purchase of a sledgehammer, trash bags, and industrial cleaning products. Law enforcement says Merrick is the one who signed the receipt and that two months after that, a witness claimed that Merrick admitted to killing her.

The body of Beth Johnson was found after Merrick was arrested in June 2020.

His sentencing date is set for February 2, 2022, in Buffalo County District Court.