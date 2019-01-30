Rochester man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. –A guilty plea is entered in the case of a stolen motorcycle.
Anthony Michael Sharp, 32 of Rochester, is pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle. He was arrested on August 31, 2018, after police saw him pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NE.
Sharp took the bike from a home and said it belonged to a woman. Rochester police say the bike actually belonged to the woman’s boyfriend.
Sharp’s sentencing is scheduled for February 27.
