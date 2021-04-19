Rochester man pleads guilty to meth possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a Rochester meth arrest.

Brian Lee Julius Murdock, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree drug possession.

He was pulled over in the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE on August 2, 2019, for non-working license plate lights. The arresting officer said he knew Murdock had a revoked license and could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Court documents state a search turned up 15.56 grams of methamphetamine in the car’s center console.

Murdock’s sentencing is now scheduled for June 7.