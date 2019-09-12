Clear
Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession

Arrested for sale of the drug in January.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested with marijuana is pleading guilty.

Kanell Angelo Powers, 20 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 5th degree drug possession. Rochester police say he was arrested on January 2 and found with 66 grams of marijuana. He was initially charged with 5th degree sale of marijuana.

Powers is due to be sentenced on October 28.

