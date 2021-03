MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading guilty to shipping hundreds of grams of marijuana to North Iowa.

Peter Anhnhat Ta, 23 of Rochester, MN, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver marijuana. Authorities say Ta had two plastic baggies of marijuana mailed to a Mason City location on December 20, 2019. Court documents state the baggies contained a total of 895.2 grams of marijuana.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 19 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.