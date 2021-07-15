Rochester man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman and 2-year-old child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her two-year-old daughter is pleading guilty.

Renard Lydell Carter, 30 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder. Rochester police say Carter killed the pregnant Keona Foote, 23, and her daughter Miyona Miller on September 13, 2020. Their bodies were found at Olympik Village Apartments.

Rochester man facing 3 murder charges, including one against an unborn child.

Case ‘one of most violent’ Olmsted Co. attorney has seen.

Carter planned to kill again, authorities said.

Carter was arrested in South Carolina after authorities say he threatened to kill police officers while streaming events live on Facebook.

Capt. Casey Moilanen, Captain of Investigations for the Rochester Police Department, issued the following statement on Carter’s plea:

“The victims’ family, the community and the Rochester Police Department will never forget the tragic murders of Miyona Miller, Keona Foote and her unborn child at the hands of Renard Carter. There is no amount of prison time that will erase the pain Carter has caused. We hope that today’s plea is a step forward in the healing process.”

Court records do not list a sentencing date for Carter. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center without bond.