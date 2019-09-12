ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he was found with heroin in his underwear. He’s now pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession.
Robert Edward Collins III, 26 of Rochester, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs. Law enforcement says he had been under investigation since July 2018 and was finally arrested in a Cubs Foods Parking lot. That’s when 11 grams of heroin was found packaged in Collins’ underwear.
He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on November 13.
Related Content
- Rochester man pleads guilty to heroin in his underwear
- Rochester man arrested, found with heroin in underwear
- Rochester man to stand trial for heroin in his underwear
- Accused heroin dealer pleads guilty
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Rochester man pleads guilty to separate crimes
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
Scroll for more content...