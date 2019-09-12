Clear
Rochester man pleads guilty to heroin in his underwear

Arrested in September 2018.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he was found with heroin in his underwear. He’s now pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession.

Robert Edward Collins III, 26 of Rochester, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs. Law enforcement says he had been under investigation since July 2018 and was finally arrested in a Cubs Foods Parking lot. That’s when 11 grams of heroin was found packaged in Collins’ underwear.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on November 13.

