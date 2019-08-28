Rochester man pleads guilty to harassment in Ames

AMES, Iowa – A Rochester man accused of leaving strange and upsetting notes around the city of Ames has agreed to a plea deal.
David Joseph Cheney, 39, was arrested May 29 and ultimately charged with nine counts of 3rd degree harassment. The Ames Police Department says Cheney left notes on vehicles at different businesses, targeting specific individuals and including physical descriptions, descriptions of clothing, and explicit sexual content.
Cheney has now agreed to plead guilty to three counts of 3rd degree harassment in exchange for the other charges being dropped. Court records do not list a sentencing date for Cheney.
