Rochester man pleads guilty to gun crime

Co-defendant has not entered a plea.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two people charged with illegal gun possession has changed his plea.

Hamada Abubakar Wallin, 35 of Rochester, and Vanna Somvilai, 38 of Rochester, were arrested on July 21, 2018, after they were pulled over for multiple traffic violations. Law enforcement say they were found with a loaded 9 mm gun in their vehicle.

Wallin has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His sentencing is set for April 10. Somvilai is charged with the same crime but has not yet entered a plea.

Wallin’s trial was to begin Monday.

Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
