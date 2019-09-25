ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 38-year-old Rochester man has pled guilty to a federal firearms charge.
Lorenzo Heard entered his plea last week for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
On May 1, 2018, Heard crashed his vehicle and fled the scene but left a loaded Cobra semiautomatic .380 pistol in the vehicle.
Heard has previous convictions of violent offenses, including armed robbery, assault and drug charges.
Related Content
- Rochester man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
- Klemme man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges
- Man arrested in Rochester pleads not guilty to federal gun charge
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Rochester man pleads guilty to separate crimes
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
Scroll for more content...