Rochester man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

On May 1, 2018, Heard crashed his vehicle and fled the scene but left a loaded Cobra semiautomatic .380 pistol in the vehicle.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:06 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 38-year-old Rochester man has pled guilty to a federal firearms charge.

Lorenzo Heard entered his plea last week for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Heard has previous convictions of violent offenses, including armed robbery, assault and drug charges.

