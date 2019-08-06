Rochester man pleads guilty to drugged driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drugged driver is pleading guilty in Olmsted County.

Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 37 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested on December 11, 2018, after police said he turned into the wrong lane of traffic. Officers stopped Wenthold and say they found about nine grams of methamphetamine and almost two grams of heroin.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 23.