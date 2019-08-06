Clear

Rochester man pleads guilty to drugged driving

Brandon Wenthold Brandon Wenthold

Arrested in December 2018.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drugged driver is pleading guilty in Olmsted County.

Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 37 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested on December 11, 2018, after police said he turned into the wrong lane of traffic. Officers stopped Wenthold and say they found about nine grams of methamphetamine and almost two grams of heroin.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Senator Nelson comments on shooting

Image

A red, white and blue "Thank You"

Image

Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Image

Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Community Events