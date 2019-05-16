Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he gave a fake name when he was arrested. He’s now pleading guilty to felony drug possession.
Lawrence Monroe Davis Jr., 41 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested March 11 after a Rochester police officer saw Davis in the 500 block of 6th Street NW and realized he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Authorities say Davis had less than a gram of marijuana and 23 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate on him.
His sentencing is set for July 1.
