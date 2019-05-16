Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession

Arrested on outstanding warrant in March.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say he gave a fake name when he was arrested. He’s now pleading guilty to felony drug possession.

Lawrence Monroe Davis Jr., 41 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested March 11 after a Rochester police officer saw Davis in the 500 block of 6th Street NW and realized he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities say Davis had less than a gram of marijuana and 23 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate on him.
His sentencing is set for July 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gardens would help low-income residents grow food

Image

North Iowa Christian School breaks ground on addition

Image

Dodge Center could get a dog park

Image

Mason City leaders to update state on River City Renaissance

Image

Bomb threat under investigation in Garner

Image

Chris' Thursday Evening Forecast 5/16

Image

Protecting yourself from identity theft

Image

"We Are Water" Exhibit

Image

Future of Spamtown Belle uncertain

Image

Bomb threat at Garner convenience store

Community Events