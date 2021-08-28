Rochester man pleads guilty to dealing drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A months-long investigation results in a guilty plea from an Olmsted County drug dealer.

Sean Alexander, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in February after an investigation that began with a tip in August 2020 of someone selling large amounts of heroin in Olmsted County.

Law enforcement says after a traffic stop on Interstate 90, they arrested Alexander and searched a Rochester address when they found 378.5 grams of marijuana, 39 grams of heroin, digital scales, marijuana wax, and paraphernalia.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25.