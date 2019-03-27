Rochester man pleads guilty to chainsaw theft

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – One accused chainsaw thief pleads guilty while another doesn’t show up for court.
Jesse Michael Corson and Austin Scott Bruce were arrested on January 3 after they were accused of stealing two chainsaws from a Dodge County garage. When they were caught, law enforcement says each man blamed the other for the theft.
Corson, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 4th degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for June 12. Bruce, 23 of Zumbro Falls, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary, 5th degree drug possession, and receiving stolen property. Online court records say Bruce failed to appear at a hearing Wednesday.
