Rochester man pleads guilty to auto dealer burglary

Arrested June 2.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to burglarizing a used car dealer.

Issac Semaj Coley, 26 of Rochester, was arrested on June 2 after law enforcement found him at Bear Creek Auto Sales around 5:46 am. Investigators say a stolen Jeep Wrangler was running outside the business and titles, papers, and business checkbook from the auto dealer were found inside the vehicle.

Coley entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary Tuesday. His sentencing is set for September 23.

