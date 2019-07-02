Rochester man pleads guilty to auto dealer burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to burglarizing a used car dealer.

Issac Semaj Coley, 26 of Rochester, was arrested on June 2 after law enforcement found him at Bear Creek Auto Sales around 5:46 am. Investigators say a stolen Jeep Wrangler was running outside the business and titles, papers, and business checkbook from the auto dealer were found inside the vehicle.

Coley entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary Tuesday. His sentencing is set for September 23.